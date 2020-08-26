NBA Players React to Bucks' Decision to Sit Out Game 5 vs. Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to sit out Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Orlando Magic and the game has been postponed, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The team's decision comes after police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back Sunday in Kenosha, Wis.

Even before the Bucks' decision to sit out, the shooting in Wisconsin appeared to have impacted countless players and coaches in the Orlando bubble.

Bucks guard George Hill said Monday he regretted coming to the NBA bubble amid all that is going on in society. “We can’t do anything [from Orlando],” Hill said. “First of all, we shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

Added Raptors forward Pascal Siakam: “We came here for a reason, to use our platform and wanting to send a message and hopefully bring awareness and make a change. But if feels like we’re stuck. We’re not doing anything productive … these things hurt. I don’t care where you’re from.”

On Wednesday, Hill, who left the team's locker room wearing a "Change the Narrative" shirt, told The Undefeated's Marc Spears that the team is not playing in light of the Blake shooting. “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice," Hill said.

Following the Bucks' decision to sit out of Game 5 vs. the Magic, players from around the league weighed in.

Wednesday night's Rockets-Thunder game Wednesday also will not take place. The Lakers-Blazers game will also be postponed and rescheduled.