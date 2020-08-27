NBA players have voted to resume the 2020 playoffs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Players and the league are aiming for games to restart on Friday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"NBA players in meeting today agreed to continue playing this postseason — but want to find new and improved ways to make social justice statements," Charania wrote on Thursday. "Players expect games to resume this weekend."

Six teams opted not to play on Wednesday following the shooting of Kenosha, Wisc. resident Jacob Blake. Players across the league met on Wednesday night following the postponements, though no decision was reached. The Lakers and Clippers both reportedly voted for the season to be canceled, though their vote was not considered a final ruling.

LeBron James and the Lakers reportedly reversed their position on Thursday morning, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Teams are expected to meet with the league office on Thursday to discuss a plan of action both for resuming the season and fighting racial injustice and police brutality. Two players from each team will speak with the league, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.