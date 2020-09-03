NBA Rumors: Former All-Star Chauncey Billups Interested in Head Coaching

Five-time all-star guard Chauncey Billups is interested in becoming an NBA head coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The 43-year-old Billups retired from the NBA in 2014. In 2017, he had been in talks about becoming the Cavaliers' GM but eventually withdrew from the search. Prior to interviewing with the Cavs, he had also interviewed for Atlanta's GM opening in May 2017.

According to Yahoo Sports, teams around the league have started the process of researching Billups' candidacy as a coach.

Following the Nets' decision to hire Steve Nash on Thursday morning, there are currently head coaching openings in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Indiana and Chicago.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: