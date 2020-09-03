NBA Rumors: Former All-Star Chauncey Billups Interested in Head Coaching
Five-time all-star guard Chauncey Billups is interested in becoming an NBA head coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.
The 43-year-old Billups retired from the NBA in 2014. In 2017, he had been in talks about becoming the Cavaliers' GM but eventually withdrew from the search. Prior to interviewing with the Cavs, he had also interviewed for Atlanta's GM opening in May 2017.
According to Yahoo Sports, teams around the league have started the process of researching Billups' candidacy as a coach.
Following the Nets' decision to hire Steve Nash on Thursday morning, there are currently head coaching openings in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Indiana and Chicago.
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA:
- Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn was the only other known candidate to interview for Brooklyn's head coach job before Nash was hired. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)
- Nash sought out Dirk Nowitzki to gauge his interest to coming to Brooklyn as an assistant coach, but Nowitzki is not currently looking to return to the game full-time. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)
- There is mutual interest between the 76ers and current Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)
- Current Nets and former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving told Jayson Tatum to embrace his star role before heading to the Nets. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Former Suns, and current Fenerbahce coach Igor Kokoskov said he'd still be coaching in Phoenix if the club had draft Luka Doncic in 2018. (Socrates Magazine)