Nets fans woke up Thursday morning to the surprising news that Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash is joining the organization as its next head coach.

Nash, despite having no head coaching experience, will lead stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in their push to bring a championship to Brooklyn.

Nash was an eight-time All-Star and won back-to-back MVP awards with the Suns in 2005 and 2006 during his 18-year NBA career. He retired in 2014 and has served as a player development consultant with the Warriors for the past five years. During that time, he developed a strong relationship with Durant during the forward's three seasons with Golden State. In recent years, Nash has also assisted the Canadian national basketball team in an advisory role.

"Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn," Nash said in a team statement Thursday morning. "I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nash has signed a four-year contract with Brooklyn.

Following the news of the hiring, several current and former NBA players and coaches, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, congratulated Nash on his new role on social media.