I don’t think any player has more at stake reputation wise the remainder of these NBA playoffs than Russell Westbrook.

Look, I like Russ, and you can’t say any of his shortcomings come from lack of effort. But when you’re supposed to be a superstar level player and people are wondering whether your team is better off leaving you on the bench down the stretch, said star status comes into question.

Plus, thus far in the playoffs, the Houston Rockets do have a better net rating with Westbrook off the floor than on it. Mainly because he can be a self check from the perimeter and his decision making in the clutch is not exactly ideal.

And when you look around at who is left in the postseason, there’s not much left to be proved from the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. While Giannis Antetokounmpo has already received criticism, but he’s young, and Russ’ teammate James Harden has distinguished himself as clearly the superior player of the two, and the one who truly deserves the label superstar.

Which brings up another point, the players Westbrook has played with—Kevin Durant and Harden, never making it out of the first round without either on his team. And of course Paul George, who probably belongs in the same subcategory of player, and who truth be told I’d rather have. If Russ isn’t ever able to win considering those circumstances, a lot of the finger pointing is going to be at him, especially after replacing Chris Paul in Houston (though Harden played a role in that).

No matter what Brodie will have a solid place in history, averaging triple doubles and with an MVP. But if he doesn’t perform better when it matters, his impact on winning, which has already been scrutinized, will continue to be questioned.

Just like his crunch time shot selection.