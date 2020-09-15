Former Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston will be rejoining the organization after being hired as a member of Golden State's front office, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson.

Livingston, 35, retired after 14 NBA seasons in 2019. He will join the Warriors as their director of players affairs and engagement.

The addition of Livingston kicks off a concerted effort by the Warriors to hire more minority candidates to their front office, per Thompson. And it appears as though Golden State is looking to expand its goals league-wide.

"The Warriors’ stated goal is to create a pipeline that feeds the league by giving prospects a shot at the lower levels," Thompson wrote. "The experience and connections they garner will make them viable candidates later in their careers—even if it is not with the Warriors."

Livingston played for nine teams in his 14-year career, making his greatest imprint with Golden State. He spent his last five seasons with the Warriors, a period that marked five straight Finals appearances and three championships. Livingston tallied 1,418 playoff minutes and 498 points in 81 postseason games with Golden State.