Despite the Los Angeles Clippers' Western Conference semifinals exit to the Denver Nuggets, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is expected to return to the team next season.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Rivers will be "running it back next season," after being a major component in star forward Kawhi Leonard's arrival to the franchise last offseason.

Leonard is a free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season.

Rivers was acquired in an offseason trade with the Celtics following the 2012-13 NBA season. He has been the Clippers' head coach since and has taken the team to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons with the club.

Rivers has been a head coach in the NBA since the 1999-00 season, when he was the head coach of the Magic. He later coached the Celtics.

Throughout his two decade career as a head coach, he has won one NBA championship and made just a single other conference finals appearance.

The Clippers finished the 2019-20 season with a 49-23 record before eventually being sent home in disappointing fashion Wednesday by the Nuggets.

