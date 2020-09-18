Following his team's 106-101 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was overheard loudly shouting profanities in the team locker room.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, Smart began yelling in the locker room before exiting. Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe described the Celtics as "imploding," and described the conflict as "raucous as [he's] ever heard."

Smart did not stick around to speak with the media after the locker room cleared. Washburn reports that the team will not hold practice on Friday.

The Celtics lost to Miami after holding a 60-47 halftime lead. They were outscored 37-17 in the third quarter, yet led by five with 4:25 to play. The Heat eventually took the lead with 2:21 left and never relinquished it.

Smart shot 5-for-13 with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists on Thursday after scoring 26 points in a Game 1 defeat. He's averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 13 playoff games this postseason.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.