Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday night on charges of marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania.

Per The Athletic, police arrived at Beasley's home in suburban Minneapolis on Saturday night and took the Wolves guard into custody. He reportedly was being held without bail until he sees a judge.

"We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time,” the Timberwolves told The Athletic in a statement.

“At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence. The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously," Beasley’s attorney Steve Haney said in a statement statement to The Athletic.

Beasley spent the first three and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets. He was traded to Minnesota in February and is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

The former No. 19 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Beasley averaged 20.7 points per game in his 14 games with the Timberwolves.

He averages 8.2 points and 1.0 assists per game for his career.