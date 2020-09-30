The NBA Finals will begin this week after one of the most unconventional seasons to date.

The Lakers have rolled through every team they've seen in the bubble, most recently beating the Denver Nuggets 4-1 to win the Western Conference. LeBron James is looking to secure his fourth ring and help the franchise score its 17th title.

The Eastern Conference champion Heat surprised this postseason, most recently by eliminating the Celtics 4-2 to seal a spot in the Finals. Coming into the bubble as a fifth seed, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic will look for another upset in the Finals.

Miami and LeBron will be sharing the Finals stage for the first time since he left the Heat in 2014, although this time James will playing for the other team. This year's Finals will mark James's 10th appearance in the league's final round, adding to his legacy with the third-most Finals appearances by an individual.

Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday night, with subsequent games every other day.

NBA Finals Schedule

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Game 1: Sept. 30, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Oct. 2, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Oct. 6, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Oct. 9, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 6: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 7: Oct. 13, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)*

*If necessary