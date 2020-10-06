Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is planning to return to action Tuesday during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Adebayo is still officially listed as questionable, Wojnarowski reported that Adebayo is expected to be back on the court this evening.

Both Adebayo and Goran Dragic have missed the last two games in the series due to injury. Adebayo strained his neck in the third quarter of Game 1 against the Lakers. Results from X-rays taken at the arena were confirmed to be negative by the Heat that night, but the team's medical staff has kept Adebayo off the court since.

"I’m trying to get back as quickly as possible," Adebayo said in a press conference Monday. "It’s really day-to-day. When they say I’m ready to play I’ll be out there."

The neck sprain was not Adebayo's first injury during this season's playoffs. He also suffered a shoulder injury during the Eastern Conference finals, but continued to play through it.

Dragic is also planning on warming up, despite being listed as doubtful, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Dragic's tolerance of the torn plantar fascia in his foot will determine if he ends up playing, Charania reports.

The Lakers lead the NBA Finals 2-1 entering Game 4. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.