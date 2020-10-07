LeBron James became the latest athlete to appear on the Wheaties box on Wednesday, taking over for Serena Williams as the Wheaties cover athlete.

James is being honored on the Wheaties box alongside students from the I Promise School, an Akron public school founded by the LeBron James Family Foundation. James's basketball prowess is well-documented, but his spot on the Wheaties cover is largely due to his off-court efforts.

“We all know LeBron James for his record-breaking basketball career, but his achievements off the court truly set him apart,” Wheaties brand experience manager Taylor Gessell said in a statement “From starting the LeBron James Family Foundation, to boldly speaking out on racial injustice, to launching the I Promise School—LeBron is a champion of change who is using his sports platform to better the world. We couldn’t be prouder to feature such a positive force of inspiration for the next generation of champions on Wheaties' historic box.”

James noted his appreciation for the honor on Wednesday.

“Growing up where we come from, to see my I Promise kids and families from Akron, Ohio represented on the iconic Wheaties box means everything,” James said. "The movement we’ve started in Akron is about doing our part to uplift our community by first listening and then responding with the resources they need.

"We will continue to do everything we can to create a better future for our kids and our community, and it starts with the students, teachers, and everyday champions you see on this box.”

The I Promise School opened in 2018. It serves over 400 students in Akron, additionally providing free tuition, bicycles, transportation, breakfast and lunch for students.

James and the Lakers lead the Heat 3–1 in the 2020 NBA Finals. James is seeking his fourth championship, and he could become the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three different teams.