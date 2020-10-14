Lakers' Anthony Davis Says He Won't Go Back to Disney World for 'At Least Two Years'

After spending three months in Disney World in the NBA's bubble, Lakers star Anthony Davis seems to have had his Mickey Mouse fill.

The Lakers star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said that going forward he plans on staying as far away from Disney World as possible.

"Probably not. Not for at least two years," the Lakers forward said when asked if he would ever go to Disney World again. "We were even talking about boycotting playing the Orlando Magic for a while."

The Lakers left the NBA bubble earlier this week after claiming the franchise's 17th championship. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft said the best part of being out of the bubble was being able to sleep in his own bed.

Davis averaged 25 points and 10.7 rebounds per game against the Heat, and while he did not explicitly commit to returning to the Lakers on Sunday night, it seems unlikely he'll depart for another franchise via free agency.

"I'm a champion," Davis said after claiming L.A.'s championship. "When I got traded, that's all I wanted was to be a champion, to be able to compete, be able to win. I was able to do that my first year with the Lakers."

He seems to be hoping that next year he'll win a championship again, just far away from the state of Florida.