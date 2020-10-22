Lakers's LeBron James Top-Rated Player in 'NBA 2K21'

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Lakers star LeBron James is the top-rated player in the "NBA 2K21" next-gen version at 98 overall, the game announced Thursday.

The 36-year-old forward has now been rated a 96 or higher in each of the game's last five versions and been rated 94 or above since 2006.

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the second-highest rated player in the game at 97.

Five other players, including James's teammate Anthony Davis, are rated at 95 or above.

Here's a look at some of the top-rated players:

LeBron James (98)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (97)

Anthony Davis (96)

James Harden (96)

Stephen Curry (95)

Kevin Durant (95)

Damian Lillard (95)

Luka Doncic (94)

Jimmy Butler (93)

Kyrie Irving (90)

Jayson Tatum (90)

Klay Thompson (89)

Devin Booker (88)

Paul George (88)

Donovan Mitchell (88)

The game is expected to be released on next-generation consoles on Nov. 10.