Lakers's LeBron James Top-Rated Player in 'NBA 2K21'
Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Lakers star LeBron James is the top-rated player in the "NBA 2K21" next-gen version at 98 overall, the game announced Thursday.
The 36-year-old forward has now been rated a 96 or higher in each of the game's last five versions and been rated 94 or above since 2006.
Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the second-highest rated player in the game at 97.
Five other players, including James's teammate Anthony Davis, are rated at 95 or above.
Here's a look at some of the top-rated players:
- LeBron James (98)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (97)
- Anthony Davis (96)
- James Harden (96)
- Stephen Curry (95)
- Kevin Durant (95)
- Damian Lillard (95)
- Luka Doncic (94)
- Jimmy Butler (93)
- Kyrie Irving (90)
- Jayson Tatum (90)
- Klay Thompson (89)
- Devin Booker (88)
- Paul George (88)
- Donovan Mitchell (88)
The game is expected to be released on next-generation consoles on Nov. 10.