NBA 2K21 player ratings: LeBron James top list at 98, Giannis second - Sports Illustrated
NBA
Lakers's LeBron James Top-Rated Player in 'NBA 2K21'

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Lakers star LeBron James is the top-rated player in the "NBA 2K21"  next-gen version at 98 overall, the game announced Thursday.

The 36-year-old forward has now been rated a 96 or higher in each of the game's last five versions and been rated 94 or above since 2006.

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the second-highest rated player in the game at 97. 

Five other players, including James's teammate Anthony Davis, are rated at 95 or above.

Here's a look at some of the top-rated players: 

  • LeBron James (98)
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (97) 
  • Anthony Davis (96)
  • James Harden (96)
  • Stephen Curry (95)
  • Kevin Durant (95)
  • Damian Lillard (95)
  • Luka Doncic (94)
  • Jimmy Butler (93)
  • Kyrie Irving (90)
  • Jayson Tatum (90)
  • Klay Thompson (89)
  • Devin Booker (88)
  • Paul George (88)
  • Donovan Mitchell (88)

The game is expected to be released on next-generation consoles on Nov. 10. 

