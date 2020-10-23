One of the NBA's iconic guard-big man duos is reportedly reuniting—this time on the sidelines.

Six-time All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire has agreed to a deal to join the Nets and head coach Steve Nash as an assistant coach, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Stoudemire played with Nash on the Phoenix Suns from 2004-10, a stretch that saw Nash win league MVP back-to-back in 2005 and 2006 and Stoudemire receive five All-Star nods.

The duo never made it to the NBA Finals, though they came close in 2005 and 2010.

Nash was hired earlier this month as the Nets's new coach, his first NBA head coaching job. Over the last five years, Nash worked as a player development consultant with the Warriors.

In Brooklyn, Nash and Stoudemire will coach two of the league's current stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Stoudemire played in the NBA for 15 years, including five years with the Knicks, but the last portion of his career was riddled with injuries. While his last season was spent with the Miami Heat, he retired from the NBA as a Knicks player, signing with the team on July 26, 2016 and retiring later that day.

A few days later, he signed a two-year deal with Hapoel Jerusalem, a team he co-owns in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. While Stoudemire retired from basketball in 2017, he decided to revive his career and joined the BIG3 team Tri State as co-captain.

He returned to Hapoel Jerusalem for the 2018-19 season before competing in China in 2019 and returning to Israel for a third stint in 2020, this time with Maccabi Tel Aviv.