Utah Jazz sale: Miller family selling team to Ryan Smith - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Miller Family Says They Are Selling Utah Jazz to Ryan Smith

Author:
Publish date:
The Miller family says they are selling the Utah Jazz to Ryan Smith.

SALT LAKE CITY — The majority interest of the Utah Jazz is being sold to technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, a move that when formally approved by the NBA will end the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise.

The Jazz said Wednesday that “definitive agreements” have been struck with Smith on the sale of the team, Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of those agreements calls for the team to remain in Utah.

Smith is a co-founder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year.

Gail Miller, the owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group, said she has known Smith and his wife Ashley for some time. Smith, she said, approached the Millers to gauge their interest in a sale. The terms were not immediately disclosed, though ESPN reported the purchase price to exceed $1.6 billion.

“After much soul searching, lengthy discussions and extensive evaluations of our long-term goals, my family and I decided this was the right time to pass our responsibility and cherished stewardship of 35 years to Ryan and Ashley, who share our values and are committed to keeping the team in Utah,” Miller said. “We have every confidence they will continue the work we have undertaken and move the team to the next level.”

The sale will have to be approved by the NBA’s board of governors. When that happens, Smith will be installed as the team’s governor. The Miller family will retain a stake in the franchise.

“The Miller family has had an unbelievable impact on countless people through the Utah Jazz and the other organizations they run,” Smith said. “We all owe a great debt to the Miller family for the amazing stewardship they have had over this asset for the past 35 years.”

Larry and Gail Miller bought 50% of the Jazz in May 1985 for $8 million, then bought the remaining 50% the following year for $14 million. Forbes, in its annual valuation of franchises, said the Jazz were worth $1.55 billion earlier this year.

The Jazz have the NBA’s third-best record since the 1985-86 season, their .588 winning percentage in that span trailing only San Antonio (.633) and the Los Angeles Lakers (.596).

YOU MAY LIKE

Shotzi_courtesy WWE
Play
Video

Shotzi Blackheart To Host NXT's Halloween Havoc

Shotzi Blackheart hosts this Wednesday’s Halloween Havoc-themed edition of NXT. Full of charisma, determination, and fearlessness, Shotzi possesses all the qualities needed for stardom in WWE. Shotzi spoke with SI's Justin Barrasso about her role on this Wednesday’s show and the ...read more

  • 49 seconds ago
rockets-lost-revenue-daryl-morey-tweet
Play
NBA

Report: Daryl Morey Nearing Deal With 76ers to Head Basketball Operations

Less than two weeks ago, Daryl Morey announced he was stepping down from the Rockets' GM role.

kamara
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Running Back Breakdown and Rankings

With four teams on a BYE the running back pool is limited and DFS players need to choose the right running backs for their DraftKings lineups to maximize profits. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every rusher but in this video we discuss a handful of backs to consider ...read more

  • 3 minutes ago
devante admas
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Wide Receiver Breakdown and Rankings

DFS players looking to cash in on DFS contests need to choose the right wide receivers for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every pass catcher but in this video we discuss a handful of receivers to consider for Week 8 including teammates ...read more

  • 4 minutes ago
Messi-Barcelona-New-Season
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Barcelona

Juventus and Barcelona will meet in Turin on Wednesday for one of the most highly anticipated Champions League matches of the year.

Marcus-Rashford-Food-Vouchers-Kids-Man-United
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig

Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in their second match of the Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Quarterback Breakdown and Rankings

Week 8 in the NFL and Daily Fantasy Sports players are looking to figure out which quarterbacks to use for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every passer and their match-up for Week 8 but in the above video we focus on a handful of quarterbacks ...read more

  • 8 minutes ago
Racing-Louisville-Branding
Play
Soccer

NWSL Sets Expansion Draft Rules–With New Wrinkles–for Louisville

Racing Louisville will continue building out its inaugural roster in the Nov. 12 draft.