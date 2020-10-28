Report: Rockets Finalizing Head Coach Deal With Mavs Assistant

The Houston Rockets and Stephen Silas are finalizing a deal for him to be the team's next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski said the Rockets "were sold on Silas' offensive ingenuity, his pedigree with Rick Carlisle, Steve Clifford and his father, Paul Silas."

If the deal goes through, the Dallas Mavericks assistant coach will replace Mike D’Antoni, who stepped down in September after four seasons as the Rockets head coach.

Silas has coached multiple talented guards during his career, including Luka Doncic, Kemba Walker and Steph Curry. The move to Houston will give him a shot at working with James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Doncic took to Twitter to congratulate Silas.

Silas has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. He started his career as an assistant for his father, former head coach Paul Silas, with the Charlotte Hornets in 2000 and followed him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

The 47-year-old spent time as a scout for the Washington Wizards in 2005-06, then returned to coaching with the Golden State Warriors for four-and-a-half seasons. He went back to Charlotte in 2010, serving as head coach on multiple occasions.

Silas helped lead the Hornets to a division-best 48-34 record during the 2015-16 season and the franchise’s second playoff appearance in a span of three years.