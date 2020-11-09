Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee for his civil rights lawsuit that claimed police officers unlawfully arrested him and applied excessive force, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

In addition to the settlement, the city of Milwaukee "would in a statement admit to a constitutional violation and commit to incorporate changes to the Milwaukee Police Department standard operating procedures," reports Charania.

Brown was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 26, 2018, in a Walgreens parking lot after the police checked on a vehicle that had occupied two handicapped parking spaces. Brown filed a complaint stating he was tased and unlawfully arrested because he is Black. He was not charged in the case.

In June 2018, Brown filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee. The city offered him a $400,000 settlement in September 2019 that did not include an admission of liability.

Brown has spent three seasons with the Bucks since being drafted by the 76ers in 2017. In 52 games last season, he averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The 25-year-old Brown and his teammate George Hill led their team during the Bucks' decision to sit out a playoff game Aug. 26, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis. Brown has also used his platform to help others and combat police brutality.