NBA Rumors: Warriors to Consider Trading No. 2 Pick

We're just over a week away from the 2020 NBA Draft, and there remains significant instability regarding the top picks.

The Warriors hold the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, leaving Steve Kerr and Co. with a difficult decision ahead of Nov. 18. The Warriors could stay at No. 2 and look for a future franchise anchor. But with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson still near the primes, perhaps Golden State will look to strike a deal.

It appears as though a trade of the No. 2 pick is in play. The Warriors have "definitely had talks about moving down," per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, though no deal has been struck as of Tuesday.

Golden State could also look to trade down in the draft while simultaneously acquiring a veteran piece, though Memphis product James Wiseman could be too enticing to pass up. After five straight Finals appearances from 2014-19, the Warriors will use the 2020 draft as a way to reload rather than rebuild.

Check out the latest NBA news and rumors below:

• The Knicks are targeting Dayton forward Obi Tobbin with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

• Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is drawing interest from "multiple western conference contenders." (Ian Begley, SNY)

• The Cavaliers and center Tristan Thompson are in negotiations regarding a new contract. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Timberwolves are considering trading out of the No. 1 spot in the 2020 draft. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

• The Pacers will not buy out T.J. McConnell's contract ahead of 2020-21. (J. Michael, Indianapolis Star)