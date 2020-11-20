Goran Dragic Re-Signs With Heat on Two-Year Deal

The Miami Heat wasted no time Friday making it official that the franchise would re-sign free agent guard Goran Dragic.

The guard announced on Twitter that he would be re-signing with the Heat.

According to Shams Charania, Dragic's deal is a two-year deal worth $37.4 million. The second year of his contract is a team option.

Dragic, 34, averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 per assists during the 2019-20 regular season. In the NBA Bubble, Dragic averaged 19.1 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Meyers Leonard will also be returning to Miami on a two-year deal worth nearly $20M, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.