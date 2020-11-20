SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Miami Heat Re-Sign Guard Goran Dragic to Two-Year, $37.4M Contract

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Miami Heat wasted no time Friday making it official that the franchise would re-sign free agent guard Goran Dragic. 

The guard announced on Twitter that he would be re-signing with the Heat.

According to Shams Charania, Dragic's deal is a two-year deal worth $37.4 million. The second year of his contract is a team option. 

Dragic, 34, averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 per assists during the 2019-20 regular season. In the NBA Bubble, Dragic averaged 19.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. 

Meyers Leonard will also be returning to Miami on a two-year deal worth nearly $20M, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

YOU MAY LIKE

Pirates
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pirates DFA Trevor Williams, Add Max Kranick

The Pirates added infielder Rodolfo Castro and pitcher Max Kranick to their 40-man roster.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals
Play
NBA

Grading Goran Dragic's Two-Year Deal to Stay in Miami

Goran Dragic reportedly signed a two-year contract worth $37.4 million, with the second year a team option for Miami.

james-harden-russell-westbrook-nba-rumors
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Rockets Unlikely to Trade Harden Without Westbrook Spot

The Rockets are continuing to evaluate their trade options with James Harden.

2020-NBA-TOP50-FA-1
Play
NBA

2020 NBA Free Agency Rankings: Top 50 Players

From Anthony Davis to Langston Galloway, The Crossover ranked the best available free agents.

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

Report: Gordon Hayward Wants to Sign with the Pacers

A day after Gordon Hayward opted out of $34M deal with the Celtics, he reportedly wants to go home to Indianapolis and sign with the Pacers.

Draghic
Play
NBA

Goran Dragic Re-Signs With Heat on Two-Year Deal

The guard announced on Twitter that he would be re-signing with the Heat.

mike-tomlin-steelers-mask-violations-fined
Play
NFL

Steelers, CFB Teams Exempt From PA's Mask Requirement

Pennsylvania backtracked on in-game mask requirement for state's football teams, stating they're exempt if they're actively playing.

woodbine racetrack
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: 2020 Ontario Derby

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s Ontario Derby from Woodbine, including the latest odds and his best bets.