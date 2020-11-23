Report: Matthew Dellavedova to Re-Sign with Cavaliers

SI.com
Report: Matthew Dellavedova Returning to Cavaliers on One-Year Deal

Guard Matthew Dellavedova is set to return to the Cavaliers on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc.

The 30-year-old will receive a minimum of a $2.17 million one-year contract to stay in Cleveland, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. 

Dellavedova played his first three seasons in Cleveland after going undrafted in 2013, staying through the Cavaliers' 2016 championship season. He signed a four-year deal with the Bucks after the 2016 season before returning to Cleveland via trade in late 2018. 

Dellavedova only averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 assists last season. Approaching his eighth season in the league, Dellavedova will be joined by teammate Kevin Love as the two remaining players who were on the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship roster. 

The Cavaliers selected Auburn's Isaac Okoro with the No. 5 pick in this month's NBA Draft. Okoro will join Darious Gartland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr. among Cleveland's young nucleus as the team works to rebuild.  

The NBA's regular season will begin Dec. 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

