Kemba Walker Out Until January After Stem Cell Injection

Celtics guard Kemba Walker will be out until at least January after receiving a stem cell injection in his knee, the team announced on Tuesday.

Walker received the injection in October after the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. He is expected to begin on-court activity in early December, though his exact return to game action has yet to be announced.

Walker averaged 20.4 points per game in 2019-20, his first year with the Celtics, but he struggled in the NBA bubble as he battled knee issues. Walker shot just 42.6% from the field in the postseason, struggling to find his All-Star form as the Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Walker isn’t the only Celtic battling injury as Boston opens training camp this week. Guard Romeo Langford underwent wrist surgery in September, and he is likely out until February. Center Tristan Thompson will be limited in the first week of training camp due to a hamstring strain.

The Celtics reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2019-20. Boston has not reached the Finals since 2010.