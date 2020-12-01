SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Kemba Walker Out Until January After Stem Cell Injection

Author:
Publish date:
kemba-walker-boston-celtics

Celtics guard Kemba Walker will be out until at least January after receiving a stem cell injection in his knee, the team announced on Tuesday.

Walker received the injection in October after the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. He is expected to begin on-court activity in early December, though his exact return to game action has yet to be announced. 

Walker averaged 20.4 points per game in 2019-20, his first year with the Celtics, but he struggled in the NBA bubble as he battled knee issues. Walker shot just 42.6% from the field in the postseason, struggling to find his All-Star form as the Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Walker isn’t the only Celtic battling injury as Boston opens training camp this week. Guard Romeo Langford underwent wrist surgery in September, and he is likely out until February. Center Tristan Thompson will be limited in the first week of training camp due to a hamstring strain.

The Celtics reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2019-20. Boston has not reached the Finals since 2010.

YOU MAY LIKE

Derek Carr, Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Fantasy Football Droppables: Tough Schedule Upcoming for Derek Carr

Here is a list of players you can safely cut ties with ahead of Week 13.

Greg-Vanney-Toronto-FC
Play
Soccer

Toronto FC Coach Vanney Steps Down

Vanney led TFC through its most successful and decorated period as a franchise.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Tracking College Basketball COVID-19 Schedule Changes

Stay up to date with all the latest college basketball cancellations caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

kemba-walker-boston-celtics
NBA

Kemba Walker Out Until January After Stem Cell Injection

Walker is expected to return to on-court activities in early December.

Zidane-Inter-Real-Madrid-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be looking to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League when it faces Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is tackled
Play
Extra Mustard

The Eagles Benefited From One of the Season’s Worst Calls

It was as clear-cut of an intentional grounding penalty as you’ll ever see, but no flag was thrown.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) breaks free for a touchdown against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl.
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Recognizing Non-Heisman Contenders

The Dash salutes four players who won't win the Heisman Trophy this year, but still are worth recognizing and celebrating.

mlb-all-century-horizontal
Play
MLB

Celebrating the Best Players of the 21st Century–Without the Cheaters

We put together a way-too-early All-Century team, highlighting the best (steroid-free) players from 2000-2020.