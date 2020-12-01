Mo Bamba Remains Out After Summer COVID-19 Diagnosis

SI.com
Magic Coach Steve Clifford: 'No Real Timetable' for Mo Bamba Return After Summer COVID-19 Diagnosis

Author:
Publish date:

Magic center Mo Bamba likely won't return in time for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, according to The Athletic

Magic head coach Steve Clifford told The Athletic that there's no timetable for Bamba to be able to fully participate in team activities. 

"I think that he'll be able to do some things that are more organizational and everything," Clifford said. "But he's a ways away, and there's no real timetable on his return."

According to The Athletic, Bamba is still dealing with implications and symptoms from COVID-19 despite nearly five months passing since his positive test. Some COVID-19 patients, known as "long-haulers," have reported dealing with symptoms of the virus for an unusually long period of time. 

Bamba tested positive for coronavirus on June 11. He went to the NBA bubble but had to leave to receive a comprehensive post-coronavirus health evaluation. Bamba said he lost his senses of smell and taste, felt unusually fatigued and experienced muscle soreness.

He missed the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old played just 10 combined minutes in the NBA restart, appearing in Orlando's first two games against Brooklyn and Sacramento.

In 62 games through the 2019 season, Bamba 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

His rookie season was also cut short due a stress fracture in his foot.

Orlando will open NBA preseason play on Dec. 11 at Atlanta. 

