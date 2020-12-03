They are already champions, but with LeBron James and Anthony Davis locked in, we may be looking at another Los Angeles Lakers dynasty.

As I can’t think of superstar teammates who have come together at a better time for each. Not only are they arguably the two best players in the league, with James clearly somehow still at number one, but their timelines align to maximize the partnership’s potential. Davis by his presence extends LeBron’s window and puts everything on the table, from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record to those fabled six rings Michael Jordan has.

Davis also allows for James, who is still at his peak when it comes to basketball IQ and skill, to extend his prime by not having to physically dominate all the time. While James gave AD the facilitator he required to fully realize his bountiful promise, not to mention the mentorship needed to learn how to win at the highest level in the NBA. LeBron’s age makes it so there can be a natural transition when the Lakers become Davis’s team.

The front office has done a nice job reloading the cupboard with some youth to better align with Davis, while keeping experience around as James and AD remain co-stars, with neither being a sidekick. And when you survey the league’s landscape, it’s hard to see any squad as loaded as the Lakers are, even if it is two guys who are still pulling the bulk of the weight.

So not only are the Lakers primed to pass the Boston Celtics as the franchise with the most NBA championships, but LeBron could also wind up being correct about that whole, not one, not two, not three, not four thing...just a little later than he said, and ultimately as a Laker.