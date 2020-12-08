Steph Curry Wants to Finish Career With Warriors

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Stephen Curry Talks Potential Contract Extension, Wants to Finish Career With Warriors

Author:
Publish date:

Warriors star Stephen Curry said, "everything's on the table" for a possible contract extension with Golden State, where he hopes to finish his NBA career.

During a call with reporters on Monday, Curry said extension talks with the team have begun.

"Everything's on the table right now," he said, per ESPN. "Obviously [I'm] fully committed on what that is. And understanding I've got to do what's right for me and the team and having those conversations. I feel blessed to be in that position where I can say that and truly believe that, so it's a matter of just letting things play out the way they should and that's kind of where we're at right now."

Curry, 32, last signed a $201 million, five-year extension with the Warriors in July 2017. ESPN's Bobby Marks reported in August that the two-time NBA MVP could be eligible for a three-year, $156 million max extension that would start in 2022-23. The two sides have until Dec. 21 to finalize an extension this year.

Entering his 12th NBA season, Curry reiterated his desire to play in the league for 16 years like his father, Dell, did.

"That was always the goal," he said. "Now it's just more so listen to your body. Who knows. You can't predict the future. I've always said I want to play as long as I can play at the level I want to be at and hopefully, you can be in that position where you end it on your own terms. Whatever that means, hopefully, that is closer to 40."

Along with playing at least 16 years in the NBA, Curry added that he still desires to finish his career with the Warriors, the team that drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2009.

"That's a huge goal, for sure. It's an elite club of guys that you look at that have played with the same organization and been successful and achieved greatness in that respect," Curry said.

"So that would be an awesome accomplishment. Something that I've obviously spoken publicly about and am very committed to. But that also goes with there's a lot more to be accomplished on the court, and again I can't fast forward to what the end is going to be and not enjoy the moment, enjoy the challenges we have in front of us and what I have left to accomplish as a player."

YOU MAY LIKE

steph-curry-anthony-fauci-interview
Play
NBA

Steph Curry Wants to Finish Career With Warriors

Curry said extension talks with Golden State have begun.

kedon-slovis-usc
Play
College Football

Which Unbeatens Will Finish the Regular Season Unscathed?

Eight of the nine undefeated teams lay it on the line this week. The Dash ranks them from most to least likely to lose.

sam-mcwilliams
Play
MLB

MLB Teams Chased After a Lifetime Minor Leaguer. The Mets ... Won?

The Mets won a bidding war for Sam McWilliams, who's never pitched in the bigs and posted an 8.18 ERA in Triple A last year.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley
Play
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospects to Watch

The first NBA draft big board of the season is here. Our expert ranked the Top 60 prospects.

rober-griffin-ravens-steelers
Play
NFL

Business of Football: Inflection Point on Playing Through COVID-19

The NFL has made clear it won't extend the season to Week 18 unless it really has to. At this point you have to wonder what it would take that we haven't already seen.

Columbus and Seattle will play for the 2020 MLS Cup title.
Play
Soccer

First Look at MLS Cup 2020

Columbus and Seattle will tangle Saturday night at Mapfre Stadium to determine the 2020 league champion.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn (35) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
MLB

White Sox Acquire SP Lance Lynn in Trade With Rangers

Lynn has finished in the top-six in the American League Cy Young voting in each of the last two seasons.

A proposal to expand the College Football Playoff field was rejected by the management committee.
Play
College Football

Power 5 Programs Not All on Same Page With New CDC Guidelines

While each Power 5 conference is allowing schools to adopt the updated CDC guidelines, not every program is able to switch over.