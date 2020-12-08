Steph Curry Wants to Finish Career With Warriors

Warriors star Stephen Curry said, "everything's on the table" for a possible contract extension with Golden State, where he hopes to finish his NBA career.

During a call with reporters on Monday, Curry said extension talks with the team have begun.

"Everything's on the table right now," he said, per ESPN. "Obviously [I'm] fully committed on what that is. And understanding I've got to do what's right for me and the team and having those conversations. I feel blessed to be in that position where I can say that and truly believe that, so it's a matter of just letting things play out the way they should and that's kind of where we're at right now."

Curry, 32, last signed a $201 million, five-year extension with the Warriors in July 2017. ESPN's Bobby Marks reported in August that the two-time NBA MVP could be eligible for a three-year, $156 million max extension that would start in 2022-23. The two sides have until Dec. 21 to finalize an extension this year.

Entering his 12th NBA season, Curry reiterated his desire to play in the league for 16 years like his father, Dell, did.

"That was always the goal," he said. "Now it's just more so listen to your body. Who knows. You can't predict the future. I've always said I want to play as long as I can play at the level I want to be at and hopefully, you can be in that position where you end it on your own terms. Whatever that means, hopefully, that is closer to 40."

Along with playing at least 16 years in the NBA, Curry added that he still desires to finish his career with the Warriors, the team that drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2009.

"That's a huge goal, for sure. It's an elite club of guys that you look at that have played with the same organization and been successful and achieved greatness in that respect," Curry said.

"So that would be an awesome accomplishment. Something that I've obviously spoken publicly about and am very committed to. But that also goes with there's a lot more to be accomplished on the court, and again I can't fast forward to what the end is going to be and not enjoy the moment, enjoy the challenges we have in front of us and what I have left to accomplish as a player."