Giannis 'Not Focused' on Contract Status Ahead of 2020-21

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he is "not focused" on his potential free agency ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The two-time MVP is slated to enter free agency next summer if he does not sign a contract extension with Milwaukee. However, Antetokounmpo's focus currently rests solely on the court as he looks to capture his first NBA title.

"Right now, I'm not focusing on [a contract extension]," Antetokounmpo said when speaking with the media. "My agent Alex [Saratsis] and Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership are focusing on those discussions and I'm trying to focus on myself."

Antetokounmpo has until Dec. 21 to sign a five-year, supermax extension with the Bucks. He can still sign an extension with the Bucks during the season after Dec. 21, though it will have to be for less than the maximum of $228 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Bucks have reached the playoffs in four straight seasons with Antetokounmpo, though they've failed to break through to the Finals. Antetokounmpo won his second consecutive MVP award in 2019-20 by averaging 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Milwaukee lost to the Heat in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 as they face the Celtics. They will host Steph Curry and the Warriors on Christmas Day.