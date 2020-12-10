NBA Rumors: Harden Adds Bucks, Heat to Trade Request List

SI.com
NBA Rumors: James Harden Adds Bucks, Heat to Preferred Trade Destinations

James Harden has reported to Rockets’ training camp after a brief holdout but is still eyeing a trade sooner rather than later. Harden has tabbed Milwaukee and Miami as two of his preferred trade destinations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Houston’s superstar previously requested a trade to the Nets and he’s reportedly also open to teaming up with Daryl Morey once again in Philadelphia, per Charania. 

A trade does not appear to be imminent. Houston is reportedly not interested in the Nets’ current trade package. The 76ers would like to begin 2020-21 with their current roster before entertaining a Harden deal, per Charania. There have not been any reported trade talks with the Bucks or Heat involving Harden as of Thursday morning.

Houston is seeking a massive haul for Harden in a potential deal and rightly so. The Rockets have reached the playoffs in eight straight years with Harden, and he enters 2020-21 with three straight scoring titles. Harden has finished in the top-three of the MVP vote in five of the last six seasons.

The Rockets finished fourth in the West in 2019-20 before losing to the Lakers in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Houston swapped point guards with Washington on Dec. 2, dealing Russell Westbrook in order to receive former No. 1 pick John Wall.

