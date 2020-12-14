SI.com
NBA
Brooklyn Nets Can't Fail With Kevin Durant: Unchecked

It sure was good to see Kevin Durant back on an NBA floor, and simply by his presence, he raises the floor for the Brooklyn Nets.

As KD is so good, if he’s all the way back and out there, it will be impossible for the Nets to fail. Obviously, his return to the court was only in the preseason and he will have to hold up over the long haul, but it was still easy to see what adding a bonafide superstar means.

In this case, one who can score from anywhere and whose length defensively will also be a boon for Brooklyn. For my money, when healthy, he’s at least the best player in the East. And that’s still probably selling him short. We are talking about a career 27 point per game scorer on nearly 50-40-90 averages.

Which makes all the noise around teammate Kyrie Irving much more palatable. Because Durant is insurance against all the nonsense.

Not to mention, he and Kyrie clearly get along, and Irving remains an absolute maestro with the basketball. Which makes the problems the rest of the league will have containing that duo very likely to outweigh any that emerge within the team. The tandem is disgustingly skilled, and with the space they will have to operate given the rest of the Nets roster, they will be lighting up the scoreboard like the New York skyline.

It remains to be seen what the ceiling for the team will be, but Kevin Durant rightfully raises all expectations, and there’s not much he can’t reach.

