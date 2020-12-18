NBA Launches Investigation Into Clippers-Leonard Signing

The NBA has launched an investigation of the allegations surrounding Jerry West and the Clippers acquiring Kawhi Leonard, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Thursday.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported allegations concerning the recruitment of Leonard, who signed with the Clippers as a free agent in 2019.

West promised Johnny Wilkes, the president of Inthepaint Academy, $2.5 million for helping the Clippers sign Leonard, according to a lawsuit in the TMZ report.

Wilkes filed a lawsuit for breach of contract. According to TMZ, Wilkes met with West on April 10, 2019, at the Staples Center and informed the Clippers' executive board member he had close ties to Leonard and Leonard's uncle, Dennis Robertson. After the two exchanged contact information, in June 2019, West asked Wilkes for help in getting Leonard to Los Angeles.

Wilkes said he would help the Clippers only if he was paid $2.5 million and, according to Wilkes, West agreed to this deal.

However, West denied "engaging in any improper conduct in connection with the signing of Kawhi Leonard," according to TMZ's report. If the allegations are accurate, this would violate NBA policy and West could be subject to league discipline.

Wilkes claimed he also told West and the Clippers they needed to get Paul George first to get Leonard. He said he also told the Clippers specifically how they should try to persuade Leonard to sign with them at a July 2019 meeting they had with the two-time NBA Finals MVP. West and former Clippers coach Doc Rivers were among those at the meeting with Leonard.

According to Wilkes, West agreed to give Robertson a Southern California home and a travel expense account for helping secure Leonard to Los Angeles.

However, Wilkes said West never paid the 2.5 million plus damages, leading to Wilkes filing the lawsuit.