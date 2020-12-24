SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Buddy Hield Tips In Game-Winner at the Buzzer in Kings' Win Over Nuggets

Author:
Publish date:

With just over six seconds left in overtime in a tie game, it seemed like the Kings' best-case scenario was to force a second extra period.

The Nuggets inbounded the ball to Nikola Jokic above the 3-point line. Jokic had the ball poked away by Harrison Barnes, which started a fast-break and a race against the clock. Barnes tried to put Sacramento ahead with a dunk but missed, but Buddy Hield was there for a tip-in follow-up at the buzzer as the Kings pulled out a wild season-opening win.

That Sacramento was even in a tie game heading into the final possession was a minor miracle. The Nuggets led, 122-120, with the ball and 11 seconds left in the game when Will Barton had a clean look at a layup. But his attempt was blocked from behind by a hustling De'Aaron Fox, leading to a fast-break going the other way to tie the game.

The game was back-and-forth the whole night, with several lead changes down the stretch. Seven Kings players scored in double figures, led by Hield, who had 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting and 5-for-11 on 3-point attempts. Barnes finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

It was a monster 2020-21 debut for Jokic, who recorded his 42nd career triple-double. He finished with 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting, with 15 rebounds, 14 assists and three blocks. Michael Porter Jr. was second on the team with 24 points and had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks.

YOU MAY LIKE

buddy hield
NBA

Hield Tips In Buzzer-Beater for Chaotic Finish as Kings Beat Nuggets

In a back-and-forth game that went into overtime, the Kings came up with a big defensive stop and buzzer-beater to shock the Nuggets on opening night.

lamelo ball
NBA

LaMelo Ball Goes Scoreless in Debut as Hornets Lose to Cavaliers

Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, went 0-for-5 with three turnovers in 19 minutes as the Hornets lost to the Cavaliers.

Memphis running back Asa Martin (28) tries to run through Florida Atlantic safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) in the Montgomery Bowl held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.,
College Football

Memphis Tops Florida Atlantic in One-Off Montgomery Bowl

The Tigers (8-3) ended coach Ryan Silverfield’s first season by snapping a five-game bowl losing streak.

jayson tatum
NBA

Tatum Hits Game-Winner Over Giannis as Celtics Beat Bucks

Tatum banked in a deep three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the Celtics' 122-121 season-opening win over the Bucks.

cody zeller
NBA

Hornets Center Cody Zeller Fractures Hand in Season Opener

Zeller, 28, scored six points with three rebounds in 19 minutes before suffering the injury in the third quarter.

Los Angeles Rams assistant offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
College Football

Arizona Tabs Patriots QB Coach Jedd Fisch to Replace Kevin Sumlin

Jedd Fisch, 44, is currently the quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots and has previously been an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, UCLA and Michigan.

James Harden
Play
NBA

Report: James Harden Fined After Video Emerges

The Houston Rockets are reportedly working with the NBA office to review a video that seemingly shows James Harden at a club.

SI_FANTASY_W16_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 16 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.