Dwyane Wade Schools Son, Zaire, in 1-on-1 Battle

It may have been nearly two years since Dwyane Wade's last professional game, but the former Heat star remains the leading basketball player in his own household. Though it's unclear just how long Wade will hold the title.

The three-time NBA Finals winner squared off against his son, Zaire, in a 1-on-1 battle on Sunday, showing off a wide array of post moves to earn the victory over his son. And the contest featured plenty of worthwhile trash talk. Zaire taunted his dad for "winning off of post-ups" following the matchup, also noting Dwyane's 240-pound frame in the process. Miami's former leading man has added a few pounds since retirement, though he isn't exiting the hardwood anytime soon.

Zaire is no slouch on the floor as he completes his senior season at Sierra Canyon. He is a three-star prospect, with offers from Rhode Island and Toldeo, per 247Sports. TCU, Miami and Michigan State are also listed as potential landing spots for the younger Wade. 

Perhaps Zaire will snag the familial crown from his father after some season at the collegiate level. For now, Dwyane stands as the top Wade on the court entering 2021.

