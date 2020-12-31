SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Pacers' TJ Warren Will Have Surgery for Stress Fracture in Left Foot

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Warren will be out indefinitely, according to Wojnarowski. The forward was ruled out of the Pacers' game on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to soreness in his left foot. 

Warren initially felt soreness in his foot after the Pacers' loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday. It was his other foot that hindered him in training camp due to plantar fasciitis.

Warren averaged 15 points in four games this season after a breakout performance in the Orlando restart in the NBA Bubble. He had a similar procedure on his right foot in Phoenix in 2016 before fully recovering.

In the 2019-20, Warren averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games played. Five games into the season, Indiana (4-1) is in second place in the Eastern Conference.

YOU MAY LIKE

TJ Warren
Play
NBA

TJ Warren to Have Surgery for Stress Fracture in Left Foot

Warren initially felt soreness in his foot after the Pacers' loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday.

Armed forces 2
College Football

Major Brawl Breaks Out After Armed Forces Bowl

As of now, it is not certain why the brawl was started following the game.

Tetsuya Naito_courtesy NJPW
Play
Wrestling

After Long Climb to the Top, Main Event Belongs to Naito

Tetsuya Naito headlines the first night of the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 15, a two-night affair that is the crown jewel of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s slate of shows each year.

Edinson-Cavani-Racism-Social-Media
Play
Soccer

Edinson Cavani Banned for Three Games for Offensive Post

Cavani was also fined $136,500 for the Instagram post.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

trevor-lawrence-acc-championship
Play
Gambling

2020 Sugar Bowl Best Bets: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State - Vegas Whispers Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview

Vegas Whispers 2020 Sugar Bowl Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview!

devonta smith
Play
Gambling

2020 Rose Bowl Best Bets: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame - Vegas Whispers Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview

Vegas Whispers Rose Bowl Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview!

kelly-saban-notre-dame-alabama-preview
Play
College Football

Does Notre Dame Have What It Takes to Keep Up With Alabama?

Breaking down the semifinal battle between the Fighting Irish and the Crimson Tide.