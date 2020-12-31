TJ Warren to Have Surgery for Stress Fracture in Left Foot

Pacers' TJ Warren Will Have Surgery for Stress Fracture in Left Foot

Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Warren will be out indefinitely, according to Wojnarowski. The forward was ruled out of the Pacers' game on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to soreness in his left foot.

Warren initially felt soreness in his foot after the Pacers' loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday. It was his other foot that hindered him in training camp due to plantar fasciitis.

Warren averaged 15 points in four games this season after a breakout performance in the Orlando restart in the NBA Bubble. He had a similar procedure on his right foot in Phoenix in 2016 before fully recovering.

In the 2019-20, Warren averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games played. Five games into the season, Indiana (4-1) is in second place in the Eastern Conference.