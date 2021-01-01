Report: Michael Porter Jr. Expected to Miss Multiple Games

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss multiple games due to contract tracing under the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reports Porter will miss Friday night's game against the Suns. Denver's upcoming schedule includes a road game against the Timberwolves on Sunday before hosting Minnesota on Tuesday.

According to The Denver Post, Porter's contact tracing began on Thursday.

Porter, 22, is the Nuggets' second-leading scorer through their first four games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has taken on a larger role for Denver this season after the team lost Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig in free agency this winter.

In his most recent game, Porter put up 30 points and 10 rebounds in the Nuggets' 124–115 overtime loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Veteran Will Barton is likely to start in Porter's place during his absence.