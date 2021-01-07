Orlando's Markelle Fultz Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury

Magic guard Markelle Fultz suffered a non-contact left knee injury during the first quarter of Orlando's game Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced.

The Magic ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Fultz will under go further evaluation.

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft, signed a three-year, $50 million extension with the Magic on Dec. 21 after averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists in his first campaign with the team last season. In seven games of action this season, Fultz has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Fultz's first two NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers were largely derailed by a shoulder ailment that affected his shooting and was eventually diagnosed as Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

