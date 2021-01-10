LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest NBA Player to Record Triple-Double

LaMelo Ball made NBA history on Saturday night as he became the youngest player to record a triple-double, breaking Markelle Fultz's previous mark when he was 19 years and 317 days old.

The 19-year-old rookie (and 140 days) tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Hornets' 113-105 victory over the Hawks. He went 9-13 from the field, 3-5 from the three-point mark.

The third quarter gave LaMelo the boost he needed to reach the record in the fourth, grabbing five rebounds while handing out two assists.

His 10th rebound came early in the fourth and helped P.J. Washington for a fallaway jumper in the lane for his 10th (and final) assist.

Less than 24 hours ago, LaMelo almost nearly broke the record while facing his older brother Lonzo Ball, but was one assist short. The younger Ball scored 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the 118-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

When Lonzo Ball was a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers, he accomplished the same record, breaking LeBron James's mark in 2017.