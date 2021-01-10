SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest NBA Player to Record Triple-Double

Author:
Publish date:

LaMelo Ball made NBA history on Saturday night as he became the youngest player to record a triple-double, breaking Markelle Fultz's previous mark when he was 19 years and 317 days old. 

The 19-year-old rookie (and 140 days) tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Hornets' 113-105 victory over the Hawks. He went 9-13 from the field, 3-5 from the three-point mark. 

The third quarter gave LaMelo the boost he needed to reach the record in the fourth, grabbing five rebounds while handing out two assists. 

His 10th rebound came early in the fourth and helped P.J. Washington for a fallaway jumper in the lane for his 10th (and final) assist.  

Less than 24 hours ago, LaMelo almost nearly broke the record while facing his older brother Lonzo Ball, but was one assist short. The younger Ball scored 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the 118-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

When Lonzo Ball was a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers, he accomplished the same record, breaking LeBron James's mark in 2017. 

YOU MAY LIKE

sean-mcvay-los-angeles-rams-wild-card-win
Play
NFL

Rams Coaches Prove Worth Again in Wild-Card Win

The Rams topped their division rivals in Seattle on Saturday, despite multiple calamities that a lesser coaching staff wouldn't have handled.

lamelo-ball
Play
NBA

LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest NBA Player to Record Triple-Double

LaMelo Ball nearly posted a triple-double while facing older brother Lonzo on Friday.

Wild-Card Weekend Takeaways
Play
NFL

Wild-Card Takeaways: Bills Survive to End Drought, Gutsy Goff and Dominant Rams D

Plus, Reich can’t catch a break, Seattle can’t find an identity, the season’s most bone-headed penalty, and more.

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) prepares for the snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
NFL

Rams Top Seahawks to Advance Despite Slew of Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off the upset in Seattle, topping the rival Seahawks to advance to the divisional round.

Jared Goff at the line of scrimmage
Play
NFL

NFL Divisional Round Matchups and Schedule

See what teams will face off in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford (9) leaves the field after being injured during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Play
NFL

Rams' Wolford (Neck) Transported to Hospital; Donald Injures Rib in Rams Win

Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a neck injury against the Seahawks and is undergoing further evaluation at a local hospital.

Jayson Tatum drives against Bradley Beal
Play
NBA

Report: Jayson Tatum Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Celtics canceled their Saturday practice and closed their facility due to coronavirus protocols.

John Calipari coaching the Kentucky Wildcats
College Basketball

Calipari, Entire Kentucky Basketball Team Kneels for Anthem for First Time

Kentucky's men's basketball team, as well as coach John Calipari, took a knee during the national anthem on Saturday before their matchup against Florida.