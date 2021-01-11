Hawks Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic Fractures Right Knee

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. Bogdanovic exited Saturday night's 113-105 loss to the Hornets midway through the second quarter and did not return.

An MRI on Sunday revealed the injury. He will be reevaluated later in the week, and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

Bogdanovic signed with the Hawks this offseason on a four-year, $72 million contract after spending his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. Last year, Bogdanovic averaged a career-high 15.1 points on 37.2% shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

Through nine games with the Hawks, Bogdanovic had averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.2% on 3-point attempts.