Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Resume Activities

Zion Williamson Cleared to Resume Activities, Set to Return Friday

Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume team activities and is expected to play Friday vs. the Lakers, the team announced Thursday.

Williamson did not play in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers because of the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced.

"He had inconclusive [COVID-19 test] results and the timing became a factor," head coach Stan Van Gundy said on Wednesday. "He's not with us here at the game tonight. He's back in his hotel room. We'll know more as further results come back."

According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Williamson's test result on Thursday returned negative.

The Pelicans are currently in the middle of a 13-day road trip.

Williamson is averaging 21.9 points on 55.7% shooting and 8.1 rebounds.

New Orleans is 4-6 on the season. Tipoff for Friday's game is set for 10 p.m. ET.

