SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Which Rookies Have Been the Most Impressive So Far in 2021?
The Crossover: Which Rookies Have Been the Most Impressive So Far in 2021?

James Harden Will Make His Nets Debut Against Magic Saturday

Author:
Publish date:

James Harden will make his Brooklyn Nets debut Saturday against the Orlando Magic, the team announced.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Friday that he expected Harden to play in Saturday's game, but that would depend on if all the players passed their required physical. The four-team trade has since been completed, per Shama Charania of The Athletic, thus allowing Harden to take the court Saturday.

An additional second-round pick and cash were sent to Indiana in order to finish the deal after an issue was discovered in Caris LeVert’s physical with the Pacers, according to Charania.

Harden promised the Nets' organization on Friday that he would compromise with his teammates and do whatever is asked of him.

"Elite player, an elite teammate and guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to rack up as many wins as we can, Harden said. "Sacrifice."

That compromise begins Saturday night.

Brooklyn (7-6) enters the game coming off a 116–109 victory against the New York Knicks on Jan. 13. Orlando (6-6) lost its last game, 124–97, on the road Friday against Boston.

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets Logo
Play
NBA

Harden Will Make His Nets Debut vs. Magic Saturday

Harden will get his first action with Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

Jan 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) guards Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) during the first half at Williams Arena.
Play
College Basketball

No. 23 Minnesota Hands No. 7 Michigan First Loss of Season

Michigan went from leading Wisconsin by 40 last week to losing to Minnesota by 18, suffering its first loss of the pandemic season.

eric-bieniemy-head-coach-candidate
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: McDaniels, Bieniemy to Interview for Eagles HC

McDaniel's interview with the Eagles will take place Sunday. Bieniemy's time has yet to be determined.

Ben Roethlisberger during comeback win over Colts
Play
NFL

Report: Steelers Hopeful Roethlisberger Returns for 2021 Season

Ben Roethlisberger has one more year on his contract worth $19 million.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers are hosting the Rams for an NFC divisional-round playoff game.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Rams vs. Packers

Find out how to watch the NFC divisional-round playoff game between the Rams and Packers on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Calvin-Kattar
MMA

Kattar Seeks to Carve Up Holloway on Network Television

Underdog Calvin Kattar is set to fight former two-time UFC champion Max Holloway in Saturday's main event.

nfl-divisional-round-story-lines-patrick-mahomes-baker-mayfield
Play
NFL

NFL Divisional Round Storylines: Air Raid QBs, Old QBs and More

Some call the divisional round the NFL’s best weekend of the year, and this year’s four games are full of superstar QBs and intriguing matchups.

Urban Meyer
Play
Extra Mustard

Can Urban Meyer Succeed in the NFL?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: The dance and rumors with Urban Meyer is finally over, but will he be successful in the NFL?