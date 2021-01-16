Harden Will Make His Nets Debut vs. Magic Saturday

James Harden will make his Brooklyn Nets debut Saturday against the Orlando Magic, the team announced.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Friday that he expected Harden to play in Saturday's game, but that would depend on if all the players passed their required physical. The four-team trade has since been completed, per Shama Charania of The Athletic, thus allowing Harden to take the court Saturday.

An additional second-round pick and cash were sent to Indiana in order to finish the deal after an issue was discovered in Caris LeVert’s physical with the Pacers, according to Charania.

Harden promised the Nets' organization on Friday that he would compromise with his teammates and do whatever is asked of him.

"Elite player, an elite teammate and guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to rack up as many wins as we can, Harden said. "Sacrifice."

That compromise begins Saturday night.

Brooklyn (7-6) enters the game coming off a 116–109 victory against the New York Knicks on Jan. 13. Orlando (6-6) lost its last game, 124–97, on the road Friday against Boston.