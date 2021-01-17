76ers-Thunder Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

The 76ers' matchup with the Thunder has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols after Philadelphia did not have the league-minimum eight players to play due to ongoing contact tracing, the NBA announced.

Sunday's game, the second of the 76ers' two-game road trip, was originally slated for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia lost to Memphis 106-104 on Saturday, and it has yet to be determined if the Grizzlies will be impacted by the 76ers' contact tracing protocols.

The Grizzlies are still scheduled to play the Suns on Monday at 5 p.m. ET and no details have been released regarding which specific players entered contact tracing protocols.