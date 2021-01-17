James Harden Records Historic Game in Nets Debut

James Harden didn't waste any time when he made the Barclays Center the site for his personal playmaking showcase in the Brooklyn Nets' 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic.

In his first game with the Nets after he was traded this week, Harden broke the franchise record for assists in a single game and recorded a triple-double.

Harden had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds to go along with his four steals and a block. He is also the first player in NBA history to register a 30-point triple-double in a debut with a new team and the first player in franchise history to register a triple-double in his debut.

After the game, Harden, who had nine turnovers, was critical of himself and said he needed to take better care of the ball. As for the records, he said that the stats and records didn't mean much to him.

"I’m just happy we came away with the win," Harden said. "Those stats don’t mean anything, I just try to do everything on the court in my ability to win."

The Nets (7-6) have been without point guard Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) and there has been much discussion on Harden's role on a team that features so many skilled one-on-one players. After his debut—that often featured him setting the table—it may be evident that Harden's passing will be his most valuable asset on this new-look squad.

Kevin Durant finished with 42 points in the win and the newest era in Brooklyn is off to a historic start.