SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Brooklyn Nets' Big Three Set for Big-Time Scrutiny: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

'Trade Kyrie!' 

'The Nets will never win anything with that defense!' 

Such proclamations are sure to be made just days after ones like, ‘This is the best Big Three ever assembled!’ and ‘Kevin Durant and James Harden are unstoppable together!’

The Brooklyn Nets have entered the realm that has long been occupied by LeBron James. Where the reactions will be hysterical either way (guilty as charged).

Given LeBron is 36-years-old and in his eighteenth season, after winning his fourth ring with his third team in the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s become next to impossible for any rational being to continue to cover him in that manner. And people can’t debate James against Michael Jordan every day. Enter the Nets, who are now set to deal with the scrutiny that comes along with putting together a super team, with many hoping for them to implode given the personalities involved, and how Harden got there.

Personally, I think it is great for the NBA. It’s been a minute since the league had a marquee squad with this kind of star power in the Eastern time zone. And they just so happen to play in the biggest market in the country. Now, there are legitimate issues Brooklyn needs to address. Defense and depth being at the top of the list. Not to mention how their stars will fit with the return of Irving.

They did combine for 96 points in their debut, but there’s a lot more to be proven to truly be a championship-level team. As for what one double overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers means?

Prepare for the takes.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Zion Williamson dunks
Play
NBA

It's Time for New Orleans to Play Zion Williamson at Center

Williamson might not be a traditional center, but it is a change the Pelicans need to make.

Titans receiver A.J. Brown smiling on the sideline
Play
Extra Mustard

A.J. Brown ‘Embarrassed’ by Post-Surgery IG Live Video

He says it was the nurse’s fault he was able to hop on Instagram while coming out of anesthesia.

Jordan Morris is at USMNT January camp
Play
Soccer

Swansea Coach Confirms Imminent Move for U.S.'s Morris

Jordan Morris will reportedly join the Swans on an initial six-month loan.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after a touchdown
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Conference Championship Fantasy Football Rankings

Senior expert Michael Fabiano provides his conference championship rankings for every position to help you dominate the competition!

dCOV_TURETZKY_HZ
Play
NBA

Meet Mr. Net

In his 54 years as the franchise's official scorer, Herb Turetzky has seen it all.

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly dribbles vs. Tennessee
College Basketball

SEC Check-in: Alabama's Surge Has Tide in Control

Can the Crimson Tide ride their current wave all the way to an SEC title?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) and guard Isaac Okoro (35) defend Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
NBA

Brooklyn's Big Three Debut Reveals a Work in Progress

The Nets looked alternately dangerous and helpless during the debut of their superstar trio, who were outshined by Collin Sexton in a loss to Cleveland.

larry-scott-pac12
College

Why Larry Scott's Early Departure From Pac-12 Was Inevitable

Scott's successor as Pac-12 commissioner does not have an easy task ahead of them, plus six names to consider for the job.