'Trade Kyrie!'

'The Nets will never win anything with that defense!'

Such proclamations are sure to be made just days after ones like, ‘This is the best Big Three ever assembled!’ and ‘Kevin Durant and James Harden are unstoppable together!’

The Brooklyn Nets have entered the realm that has long been occupied by LeBron James. Where the reactions will be hysterical either way (guilty as charged).

Given LeBron is 36-years-old and in his eighteenth season, after winning his fourth ring with his third team in the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s become next to impossible for any rational being to continue to cover him in that manner. And people can’t debate James against Michael Jordan every day. Enter the Nets, who are now set to deal with the scrutiny that comes along with putting together a super team, with many hoping for them to implode given the personalities involved, and how Harden got there.

Personally, I think it is great for the NBA. It’s been a minute since the league had a marquee squad with this kind of star power in the Eastern time zone. And they just so happen to play in the biggest market in the country. Now, there are legitimate issues Brooklyn needs to address. Defense and depth being at the top of the list. Not to mention how their stars will fit with the return of Irving.

They did combine for 96 points in their debut, but there’s a lot more to be proven to truly be a championship-level team. As for what one double overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers means?

Prepare for the takes.