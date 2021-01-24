SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Steph Curry Passes Reggie Miller for No. 2 All-Time in Three-Pointers

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In the midst of a comeback season, Steph Curry has climbed up the league's all-time three-pointers list.

On Saturday, it was Pacers legend Reggie Miller who was passed by the lead Splash Brother, with Curry topping Miller's mark of 2,560 triples in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz.

Curry surpassed Miller's three-point total in his 715th career game. It took Miller 1,389 games to reach 2,560 made threes, which illustrates just how much the game has changed in the time since Curry entered the league.

After the game, Curry received a surprised guest during the post-game Zoom call: Miller himself, who jumped on to congratulate Curry on his achievement.

The Warriors ended up losing, 127-108, dropping their second straight game and fourth of their last six. Curry had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 9-for-18 shooting, including 5-for-10 on 3-point attempts. It was his eighth game this season with at least five made 3-pointers.

Miller retired as the all-time leader in the category but was surpassed by Ray Allen during the 2010-11 season. Allen finished his career with 2,973 made three-pointers and retired after the 2013-14 campaign.

For his career, Curry has averaged just over 3.5 made three-pointers per game. If he continues that pace, he'll take over the all-time record in 115 games. With continued good health, that should happen at some point during the 2021-22 season.

Curry has already cemented his legacy as the best three-point shooter the league has ever seen—soon enough he'll sit atop the leaderboard.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steph Curry holds up the No. 31 after passing Reggie Miller on the all-time 3-pointers list.
NBA

Steph Curry Passes Reggie Miller for No. 2 All-Time in Three-Pointers

Curry hit his 2,561st career three-pointer on Saturday night against the Jazz, passing Reggie Miller for second on the all-time list.

watch-conor-mcgregor-dustin-poirier
Play
MMA

UFC 257 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Conor McGregor’s chase for the Lightweight Championship continues as he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 from Fight Island.

Xavier Pinson attempts a layup
Play
College Basketball

MIzzou Hands No. 6 Tennessee Second Loss of the Week

No. 19 Mizzou upset No. 6 Tennessee Saturday night, securing its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2012.

University of Michigan logo
College

Michigan Suspends Athletics for Two Weeks

There are five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant on Michigan athletic teams and 15 more presumed positives throughout the athletic department.

Relief pitcher Brad Hand pitches against the White Sox.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Brad Hand Nearing Decision, Pirates' Taillon a Trade Candidate

Catch up with the latest hot stove news around MLB.

Matthew-Stafford-trade
Play
NFL

Top 10 Landing Spots for Matthew Stafford

There are a handful of clubs who view themselves as a franchise quarterback away from the Super Bowl.

deshaun-watson-trade-top-10-landing-spots
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Watson Likes Jets Over Dolphins as Trade Options

The Jets' hiring of head coach Robert Saleh has quarterback Deshaun Watson intrigued.

Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) drives to the hoop past Utah Utes forward Mikael Jantunen (20) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Play
College Basketball

Da Silva’s OT Buzzer-Beater Lifts Stanford Over No. 24 UCLA

Oscar da Silva's overtime buzzer-beater lifted Stanford over No. 24 UCLA, handing the program its first PAC-12 loss of the season.