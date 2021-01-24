Steph Curry Passes Reggie Miller for No. 2 All-Time in Three-Pointers

In the midst of a comeback season, Steph Curry has climbed up the league's all-time three-pointers list.

On Saturday, it was Pacers legend Reggie Miller who was passed by the lead Splash Brother, with Curry topping Miller's mark of 2,560 triples in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz.

Curry surpassed Miller's three-point total in his 715th career game. It took Miller 1,389 games to reach 2,560 made threes, which illustrates just how much the game has changed in the time since Curry entered the league.

After the game, Curry received a surprised guest during the post-game Zoom call: Miller himself, who jumped on to congratulate Curry on his achievement.

The Warriors ended up losing, 127-108, dropping their second straight game and fourth of their last six. Curry had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 9-for-18 shooting, including 5-for-10 on 3-point attempts. It was his eighth game this season with at least five made 3-pointers.

Miller retired as the all-time leader in the category but was surpassed by Ray Allen during the 2010-11 season. Allen finished his career with 2,973 made three-pointers and retired after the 2013-14 campaign.

For his career, Curry has averaged just over 3.5 made three-pointers per game. If he continues that pace, he'll take over the all-time record in 115 games. With continued good health, that should happen at some point during the 2021-22 season.

Curry has already cemented his legacy as the best three-point shooter the league has ever seen—soon enough he'll sit atop the leaderboard.