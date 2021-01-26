Jimmer Fredette Scores 70 Points in Shanghai Sharks Loss

Jimmer Fredette emerged as a household name a decade ago as he torched defenses during his time at BYU, and his scoring prowess appears to have carried over to a land far away from Salt Lake City.

Fredette tallied a season-high 70 points for the Shanghai Sharks on Monday night, hitting 11 threes in a loss to the Sichuan Blue Whales. Fredette went a perfect 23 of 23 from the free-throw line in the overtime loss, coming one assist and two rebounds shy of a triple-double.

Monday's scoring binge wasn't a complete outlier for Fredette. He's scored 70-plus points for the Sharks on two previous occasions, scoring a career-high 75 points in 2018. Shanghai is strangely 0–3 on 70-point nights from Fredette dating back to 2017.

Fredette's dominance at the collegiate level and abroad didn't exactly translate to the NBA. The former BYU star played in just six NBA seasons from 2011–19, averaging a career-high 7.6 points per game as a rookie. Fredette last played in the NBA in 2018–19, appearing in just six games with the Suns.