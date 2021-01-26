SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Jimmer Fredette Scores 70 Points in Shanghai Sharks Loss

Author:
Publish date:
jimmer-fredette-shanghai-sharks

Jimmer Fredette emerged as a household name a decade ago as he torched defenses during his time at BYU, and his scoring prowess appears to have carried over to a land far away from Salt Lake City.

Fredette tallied a season-high 70 points for the Shanghai Sharks on Monday night, hitting 11 threes in a loss to the Sichuan Blue Whales. Fredette went a perfect 23 of 23 from the free-throw line in the overtime loss, coming one assist and two rebounds shy of a triple-double. 

Monday's scoring binge wasn't a complete outlier for Fredette. He's scored 70-plus points for the Sharks on two previous occasions, scoring a career-high 75 points in 2018. Shanghai is strangely 0–3 on 70-point nights from Fredette dating back to 2017. 

Fredette's dominance at the collegiate level and abroad didn't exactly translate to the NBA. The former BYU star played in just six NBA seasons from 2011–19, averaging a career-high 7.6 points per game as a rookie. Fredette last played in the NBA in 2018–19, appearing in just six games with the Suns. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Atalanta-Papu-Gomez-Gasperini
Play
Soccer

Sevilla Signs Atalanta Captain Papu Gomez

Gomez and Gian Piero Gasperini had a falling out at Atalanta, leading to his exit.

Barcelona-Camp-Nou-Stadium-View
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Presidential Election Rescheduled for March 7

The elections had been originally scheduled for Jan. 24 but Barcelona was forced to delay the vote because of pandemic restrictions.

jimmer-fredette-shanghai-sharks
NBA

Jimmer Fredette Scores 70 Points in Shanghai Sharks Loss

Fredette has scored 70-plus points on two other occasions in his time with the Sharks.

USATSI_15417766
Fantasy

2021 PGA Farmers Insurance Open - DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

Ben Heisler and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers and bets for the PGA's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Zlatan Ibrahimović and Romelu Lukaku in altercation during match
Play
Soccer

Tempers Flare Between Ibrahimović, Lukaku in Milan Derby

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimović and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku were given yellow cards after a heated exchange. Ibrahimović was ejected later in the match.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
NFL

Chad Wheeler Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Wheeler was released from King County Jail on Tuesday morning on a $400,000 bail bond.

Lonzo Ball
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Open to Trade Calls About Lonzo, Redick

New Orleans is 5-10 on the season, the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Many around the sports world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Play
NBA

Sports World Remembers Kobe Bryant

Pau Gasol, Magic Johnson and more are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death.