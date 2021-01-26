SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Was Shaq In The Right At All In That Donovan Mitchell Clip?
The Crossover: Was Shaq In The Right At All In That Donovan Mitchell Clip?

Utah Politician Introduces Bill 'Honoring Donovan Mitchell Over Shaquille O’Neal’

Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, Rep. Kera Birkeland, a Republican from Utah's House District 53, introduced a resolution that seeks to “recognize the exemplary service of Donovan Mitchell to the Utah Jazz" and suggests the "consideration of making the 'Spida' the official state arachnid."

The bill's introduction comes just days after Inside the NBA's Shaquille O'Neal criticized Mitchell during a postgame interview following a 36-point, seven-rebound, five-assist performance.

"The claim by Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq) on January 21, 2021, that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Jr. (Donovan) doesn't have what it takes to get to the next level is even less accurate than his 50.4% playoff free-throw percentage (slightly worse than Donovan's 88.1%)," one line of the resolution, which is titled "House Resolution Honoring Donovan Mitchell Over Shaquille O'Neal, reads.

It later goes on to note that "'Kazaam' has a 5% rating on rotten tomatoes" and that "Shaq under-develops his hot takes almost as well as his 1990s 'Shaq Fu' video game."

The resolution additionally advocates for the 24-year-old guard's off-court achievements.  

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, the resolution went through the chamber by way of a 67-5 vote on Tuesday.

"Aight. That's it," the resolution concludes, echoing Mitchell's initial response to O'Neal's criticism last Thursday.

The Jazz enter Tuesday night's game with the Knicks 12-4 on the season, having won eight straight games. Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points and five assists per game.

YOU MAY LIKE

shaq-donovan-mitchell
Play
NBA

Utah Politician Introduces Bill 'Honoring Donovan Mitchell' Over Shaq

The bill's introduction comes just days after Inside the NBA's Shaquille O'Neal criticized Mitchell during a postgame interview.

Caris LeVert with the Pacers
Play
NBA

Pacers' Caris LeVert Has Successful Surgery on Kidney

LeVert was averaging 18.5 points a game before being sidelined

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-AC-Milan
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Inter vs. AC Milan, Coppa Italia

The two city rivals meet in the quarterfinals of the competition on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Luke McCaffrey running with the ball
Play
College Football

Nebraska Quarterback Luke McCaffrey to Enter Transfer Portal

McCaffrey threw for 466 yards and scored four touchdowns in 2020

The Olympic Rings stand in Tokyo, Japan, the host for the 2020 Summer Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympics

IOC Encourages COVID-19 Vaccine for Athletes Before Olympics

The IOC said on Tuesday it will work to "encourage and assist athletes, officials and stakeholders to get vaccinated in their home countries."

Brian Schmetzer will be back as Seattle Sounders manager
Play
Soccer

Sounders Sign Coach Schmetzer to Multiyear Extension

Schmetzer has led Seattle to four MLS Cup finals and two titles since taking over the team in 2016.

The start of the 2019 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass.
Play
Edge

2021 Boston Marathon Set for October 11

The 2021 Boston Marathon now has a fall date if road races are allowed to take place as part of the Massachusetts reopening plan.

Lucas Zelarayan scored twice in MLS Cup 2020
Play
Soccer

MLS Sets Dates for 2021 Season Despite Ongoing CBA Talks

MLS plans on starting the 2021 season on April 3 and concluding with a Dec. 11 MLS Cup, but there's still a big set of issues to be ironed out.