SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
How Big is the Gap Between Lakers and Rest of NBA?
How Big is the Gap Between Lakers and Rest of NBA?

Karl-Anthony Towns Says He Was Hit By Drunk Driver, Hospitalized in Offseason

Author:
Publish date:

Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns revealed on social media on Thursday that he was hit by a drunk driver and was hospitalized before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

TMZ showed a screenshot from Towns's Q&A session on his Instagram story where he thanked his girlfriend Jordyn Woods for helping him through hard times and addressed the accident.

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows," Towns said. "From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab.

"My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life."

Towns avoided a serious injury in the accident but has missed Minnesota's last six games this season after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15.

The past year has been difficult for Towns and his family after his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020. He also revealed late last year that he lost seven family members in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

YOU MAY LIKE

Karl-Anthony Towns said his mother has been placed into a coma after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
Play
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Was Hit By Drunk Driver in Offseason

Towns said he was hospitalized after the incident, which occured in Los Angeles.

USATSI_15491638
Play
Gambling

Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, January 29th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Friday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Texans Have 'Zero Interest in Trading' Watson, Says New GM

Nick Caserio's comments come after Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly requested to be traded.

nfl logo
Play
NFL

Lions Add Mark Brunell, Duce Staley to Coaching Staff

Brunell will coach the team's quarterbacks while Staley will be the assistant head coach and running backs coach.

nba-trade-candidates
Play
NBA

Best Trade Destinations for NBA Stars

Finding new homes for Bradley Beal, Lonzo Ball and more as the trade deadline nears.

Virginia basketball's Sam Hauser
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: High Seeds Face a Key Weekend

With the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and several high-profile conference games, who can help their résumé the most?

ken-griffey-jr-mlb-senior-advisor
Play
MLB

Ken Griffey Jr. Named MLB Senior Advisor

Griffey will focus on baseball operations, youth development and improving diversity at amateur levels.

tom-brady-patrick-mahomes
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes: 'One of the great matchups in sports history'

The CBS analyst unleashes extraordinary hype for Super Bowl LV.