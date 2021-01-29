Karl-Anthony Towns Was Hit By Drunk Driver in Offseason

Karl-Anthony Towns Says He Was Hit By Drunk Driver, Hospitalized in Offseason

Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns revealed on social media on Thursday that he was hit by a drunk driver and was hospitalized before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

TMZ showed a screenshot from Towns's Q&A session on his Instagram story where he thanked his girlfriend Jordyn Woods for helping him through hard times and addressed the accident.

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows," Towns said. "From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab.

"My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life."

Towns avoided a serious injury in the accident but has missed Minnesota's last six games this season after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15.

The past year has been difficult for Towns and his family after his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020. He also revealed late last year that he lost seven family members in 2020 due to the coronavirus.