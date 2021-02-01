Gordon Reignites Feud, Gets Called for Flagrant on Lowry

Magic forward Aaron Gordon got called for a flagrant foul after he delivered a hard bump to Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the second quarter of a game on Sunday. The two players have a history of altercations that goes back to last year.

While in transition, Gordon was under the basket and when Lowry came to the paint to defend Gordon as he was calling for the ball, the 235-pound forward put his shoulder down and rammed it into Lowry and the 196-pound guard hit the hardwood.

The flagrant might have been revenge after Lowry injured Gordon on a dangerous play back in August. While driving to the paint and in midair in the bubble, Lowry fouled Gordon and the 6-foot-8 high-flyer ended up hyperextending his left hamstring and left the game with an injury where Lowry was called for a flagrant 1.

Even more recently—like the previous possession in Sunday's matchup—Gordon could have had enough with Lowry. Gordon can be seen trying to get in position for a rebound when Lowry boxed him out and makes contact with his right knee that leaves him limping up the court where the eventual flagrant takes place. After the foul, Gordon went back to the locker room.

The Raptors came out on top 115-102. Lowry finished with 12 points and 15 assists while Gordon registered 14 points in just 23 minutes of action.