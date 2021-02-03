Raptors' VanVleet Scores 54 Points, Breaks Franchise Record

Raptors' Fred VanVleet Breaks Franchise Record With 54 Points in Win Over Orlando

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet drilled 54-points in Toronto's 123-108 win over Orlando Tuesday night, breaking a franchise record.

VanVleet's 54 points, the most by an undrafted player, surpassed Moses Malone, who scored 53 on Feb. 2, 1982 against San Diego, according to Elias Sports.

VanVleet shot 17-of-23 from the floor including 11-of-14 from three point range and a perfect 9-of-9 from the line.

Toronto (9-12) shot 48.2% off 40-of-83 shooting from the floor, 20-of-45 from beyond the arc and 23-of-25 from the free throw line.

The Raptors return to action on Friday on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.