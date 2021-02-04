SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Brooklyn's Big Three Putting NBA on Notice
Brooklyn's Big Three Putting NBA on Notice

Nets' Kevin Durant Leads First All-Star Fan Vote Returns

Author:
Publish date:

Nets forward Kevin Durant and Lakers forward LeBron James lead their respective conferences in the first All-Star game fan vote returns.

Durant, who returned to the court after missing last season due to an Achilles tear, is the overall top vote-getter with 2,302,705 votes. He is averaging 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36.9 minutes per game.

James is averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest. He has also emerged as a front-runner in the MVP race.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received the most votes of any Western Conference guard (2,113,178) and Wizards guard Bradley Beal has received the most votes of any guard in the Eastern Conference with 1,273,817 votes.

The top-10 results from the first returns are below:

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the league and the Players Association have reached an agreement to hold the All-Star game in Atlanta on March 7. 

NBA players and media will join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50% of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% each. The league's coaches will then select All-Star reserves. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The new Concacaf Champions League format
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Reveals New CCL Format, Starting in 2023

An expanded tournament will feature regionalized group stages before a 16-team knockout bracket crowns the winner.

Shaq Bowl promo for 2021 Super Bowl
NFL

Shaquille O'Neal to Host SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

The event will feature celebrity challenges and a star-studded halftime show

Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The NBA's biggest early-season regrets | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Nash raising questions, can Dallas pick it up? And where could Westbrook go?

Screenshot from TNT's tribute video in honor of Kobe Bryant produced by Dr. Dre
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Do You Believe In The Utah Jazz? | The Crossover NBA Podcast

The Jazz are off to the races, do we really need an All-Star Game? And Jayson Tatum stops by to share his journey to the NBA.

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford warmed up for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Thursday, November 26, 2009. JULIAN H. GONZALEZ/Detroit Free Press ORG XMIT: 6764733W Sports Fbn Lions Stafford De
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Stafford vs. Goff, Dilfer On Super Bowl, & The Mailbag

Albert Breer breaks down the the Matthew Stafford trade and what the future looks like for the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams.

Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Nets' Kevin Durant Leads First All-Star Fan Vote Returns

Nets forward Kevin Durant and Lakers forward LeBron James lead their respective conferences in the first All-Star game fan vote returns.

bill-russell-arrested.jpg
Play
NBA

Celtics legend Bill Russell Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in PSA

Russell joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Greg Popovich in taking the vaccine.

jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles
NFL

Jalen Hurts Gives Pennsylvania Family $30,000 for New Home

Hurts connected with the Pennsylvania family through the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.