Nets' Kevin Durant Leads First All-Star Fan Vote Returns

Nets forward Kevin Durant and Lakers forward LeBron James lead their respective conferences in the first All-Star game fan vote returns.

Durant, who returned to the court after missing last season due to an Achilles tear, is the overall top vote-getter with 2,302,705 votes. He is averaging 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36.9 minutes per game.

James is averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest. He has also emerged as a front-runner in the MVP race.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received the most votes of any Western Conference guard (2,113,178) and Wizards guard Bradley Beal has received the most votes of any guard in the Eastern Conference with 1,273,817 votes.

The top-10 results from the first returns are below:

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the league and the Players Association have reached an agreement to hold the All-Star game in Atlanta on March 7.

NBA players and media will join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50% of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% each. The league's coaches will then select All-Star reserves.