KD Undergoes Contact Tracing, Misses Start of Friday's Game

Kevin Durant Misses Start of Game vs. Raptors Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss the start of Friday's game against the Raptors to due health and safety protocols, the team announced just before tip-off. A team spokesperson said Durant could be available later in the game pending "further updates," according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Durant was withheld from the lineup while reportedly undergoing contact tracing, per Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski later reported that Durant will play after completing contact tracing.

Kevin Durant plays against the Nuggets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 12, 2021.

Durant has performed at his typical elite form in his return to the court this season after missing last year while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. Through 17 games, Durant is averaging 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, leading Brooklyn in all three categories while shooting 53.3% from the floor and 45.2% on 3-point attempts. 

The Nets have won five of their past six games since Jan. 23, and currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

