Larry Nance Jr. Out 6 Weeks With Fractured Finger

Larry Nance Jr. Out Six Weeks With Fractured Finger

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss up to six weeks due to a fractured finger on his left hand, the team announced on Sunday.

Nance suffered the finger injury in Saturday's loss to the Bucks.

Nance has served as an integral member of Cleveland's frontcourt in 2020–21. He's averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting a career-best 38.1% from three. Nance has played with the Cavaliers for the last four seasons after coming over from the Lakers, the team that selected him in the 2015 NBA Draft. 

The Cavaliers are looking to break a two-year playoff drought in 2020–21. They enter Sunday sitting at 10th in the Eastern Conference at 10–14. Third-year guard Collin Sexton leads Cleveland with 23.6 points per game.

